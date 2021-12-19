Pasta dinner benefits man battling cancer

Friends decided to hold a pasta dinner and basket raffle to benefit Ron Griguts, who is currently battling cancer.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Folks in Dunmore are rallying behind Ron Griguts. Ron is currently battling cancer.

Friends decided to hold a pasta dinner and basket raffle in his honor at The San Cataldo Club.

People were able to pick up ziti and meatballs to go.

Those who know Ron say it's the least they could do for one of the most caring and generous people they know.

"It's for Ron because he's just amazing, and he's my hero. He's the strongest man I know," said Carman Griguts, Ron's wife.

115 baskets were raffled off to help offset Ron's medical expenses.