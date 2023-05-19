Passport to help mutual aid fire companies

Members of volunteer fire companies in one part of Lackawanna County have teamed up to help one another with fundraisers this summer.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Peggy Kramer is a firefighter of the Elmhurst Roaring Brook Volunteer Fire Company.

Fundraisers are a big part of helping the fire company, and Kramer says she had an idea to help other fire companies in the area, a passport.

It would encourage people to visit as many fundraisers as they could and get a stamp at each one, and be entered to win a cash prize.

"My boyfriend was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if they have this for the firehouses' and I brought it to the mutual aid, and we made it happen. Now we have a passport for the Fire Company fundraisers as well," said Peggy Kramer, Elmhurst-Roaring Brook Volunteer Fire Company.

There are 10 different events on the passport, the first being the Jessup Carnival coming up next week all the way through to September for the Madisonville ham dinner.

Madisonville Fire Department Rescue Captain Edwin Quinn says he hopes for more people to come and support them, "Last year, we started opening it back up to dine in. So we're hoping that this year can be big, and hopefully, everybody will want to come out, sit down, socialize, and have some ham,".

All of the fire companies are part of the North Pocono Fire & Rescue Association.

Members of the fire companies say teaming up on this passport makes sense when that's exactly what they do when big fires break out.

"That realization of we might have to go and help Gouldsboro, and they might have to come help us since we are a smaller team and not everybody can get there, said Courtney Jordan, Thornhurst Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

"We're all in the same boat, and we all need the finances. Hopefully, people can hit every single fundraiser that is going on," said Michael Chimielewski, Covington Independent Fire Company.

For more information on the fundraisers and how to get your own passport, click here.