Party still on for some in Scranton

The Scranton parade has been postponed as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus but that didn't stop everyone from celebrating Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Saturday ahead of St. Patrick's day in downtown Scranton is typically packed with people wearing green and waiting for the iconic St. Paddy's Day parade but it was much like any spring Saturday.

No parking restrictions, no sea of green and white, and no floats or bagpipers.

The parade, which was scheduled to start at noon has been postponed as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

"Everybody's having fun, It's just a lower crowd, normally by this time we are shoulder to shoulder but it's ok we can actually breathe now," said Erica Gavenonis, West Wyoming.

Some annual attendees say fears of the coronavirus were not going to keep them home from the bars parade or no parade.

"It's not something I'm really worried about unless someones coming up coughing on me I'm not really concerned," said Cheyenne Billings, Maryland.

Among those we found headed into the bars were people being forced to socially distance, by working from home.

"The way I figure with everything going on this is probably one of the last weekends people are going to be out. I've got my hand sanitizer with me, so we are going to take precautions," said Rich Mullen, Scranton.

Some bar owners we spoke with tell us they did toy with the idea of closing today to promote social distancing but ultimately, they decided it was important to be open today.

"Regardless of how the crowd flow or how busy or not it gets throughout the day, we are going to exercise caution on the volumes, we let into our doors. We're just going to try to give people their space as much as possible but still, we need to make the best of the day. It's an important business day for us," said Patrick Nasser, Owner of Backyard Ale House.

Some bar go-ers say Scranton's St. Paddy's tradition is the perfect excuse to support local business.