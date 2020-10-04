Part of Lake Scranton trail closing

An increase in users is creating an unsafe environment.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A popular walking trail in Scranton will be closing.

Pennsylvania American Water says it is closing part of its Lake Scranton trail near the water treatment facility.

The Water Company said people haven't been staying in pedestrian lanes and that is putting employees and delivery personnel at risk.

Also, it reports that workers have had to spend too much time cleaning up after people littering.