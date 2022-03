A crash Wednesday afternoon made for traffic tie-ups near Mount Cobb.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of highway in Lackawanna County was closed Wednesday because of a crash.

Interstate 84 eastbound was shut down at the Mount Cobb/Hamlin exit (8).

The highway reopened before 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

PennDOT has restricted speed limits on several highways: