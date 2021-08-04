Parks vandalized in Old Forge

Police in Old Forge are trying to track down the vandals who spray painted vulgar words and images all over two parks in the borough.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The words "white power" were spray-painted on the side of a truck parked across the street from a group of children playing at the park on Miles Street in Old Forge.

More graffiti was captured in photos on benches and slides at the park on Marion Street.

Old Forge police believe the vandalism took place over the past few nights.

One group of kids showed us the graffiti on the trucks. They told us most of the vandalism took place at the park a few blocks away on Marion Street.

"My friends were talking about it. And we rode up from there, and we went to the school park, and there's spray paint all over the slides," said Jack Schuback.

The kids say it makes them sad to see their park in that condition, and they feel especially bad for the younger children who play there.

"They were spray painting random stuff. There was a lot of curse words on it," said Aaron Mohammed.

"It's just like all inappropriate stuff too. We saw stuff on the benches, even in the baby park. Soon, they're probably going to be vandalizing houses!" said Jace Wansacz.

Most of the graffiti has already been cleaned up, but not before plenty of people had the chance to see it.

"It's crazy, it's everywhere, it's on the benches, it's really everywhere, not just the park, it's like everywhere around Old Forge," said Robbie Semenza.

"I think it's horrible. I mean, you have something nice for the kids to come and play at, and then some idiots decide they want to destroy it. It's a shame that it happens," said George Jurnak from Avoca, who was at the playground with his granddaughter. "What do they gain by doing it other than ruining it for little kids that want to play?"