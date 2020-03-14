Parents, students react to governor closing all K-12 schools in PA

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all schools to be closed for two weeks starting March 16.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three 7th graders from West Scranton Intermediate spent their Friday night tossing a football around outside of their school in West Scranton.

It's a light-hearted evening but even for these youngsters, the threat of the coronavirus is definitely on their minds.

Derrick Bleach says he's nervous it could come to Scranton.

“A little bit, because 46 states are infected,” said Bleach.

Keeping the coronavirus from spreading to Scranton and other places across Pennsylvania is what prompted Governor Tom Wolf to order all schools, grades kindergarten through 12th, to be closed for the next two weeks, starting March 16th.

For parents picking up their children from West Scranton as school let out, they were divided by this decision.

Some were happy.

“I think it's good to play it safe, I really do,” said Carol Esposito. “I think it's a great thing that the schools are closing.”

Others say the state is feeding into the worldwide panic.

“I thought we were better than that, but mass hysteria,” said Judy Hazen. “I mean look at the toilet paper issue. There's no toilet paper, we have to go to four stores yesterday, my sister had to go to four stores yesterday.”

The governor said the state will monitor the coronavirus situation and at the end of the two weeks decide if the closure is still needed.

The governor said lunches will still be provided to low incomes students; however, those lunches will need to be picked up and taken back home.

Jack Hubshman believes kids will get together with friends, defeating the purpose of this closure.

He says his granddaughter is already talking about going out with classmates while she's off from school.

“No, you're not going to be in school because it's contagious and you want to go up there,” said Hubshman. “So that's going to be the problem, what to do with the kids, especially if the parents work.”

The governor also ordered all state universities to be closed for two weeks starting next Monday.