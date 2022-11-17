Parents speak on school consolidation plan

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District held its second town hall, this one at Charles Sumner Elementary, for parents to comment on the school consolidation plan.
In the plan, Charles Sumner would close, and those students would be split between Isaac Tripp and Frances Willard schools.
Parents and teachers argued that the move would not be beneficial for students.
"In this and the next proposal, I see a recovery that is focused solely on figures, but at what expense? Closing buildings in the name of saving money would come at the tremendous expense of these children's futures and the quality of their education. The only question I have for you is what can be done to save our small schools," said Kara Kofira Bishop, parent.
A vote on the proposal in Scranton is not expected until January.
