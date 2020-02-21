Parents in Scranton School District meet and discuss contamination problems

Parents in the Scranton School District gathered Thursday night for a public forum on the ongoing contamination problem in the city schools.
Northeast Intermediate remains closed because of asbestos in the building.
Parents met at St. Peter's Lutheran Church to discuss the problems.
Many parents are hoping Northeast Intermediate will eventually reopen.
The Scranton School Board is encouraging parents to come to a work session Monday night where environmental experts will be on hand to answer questions about the district's clean up plan.