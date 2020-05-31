Parade held for senior Lakeland athletes

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Senior athletes in the Lakeland School District were honored Saturday in part of Lackawanna County.
Firetrucks made their way through the District for a socially distant parade, stopping at the homes of nine senior baseball and softball players.
Organizers say it's the least they can do for the senior class.
"My daughter's been a very avid athlete and for my family, yes, I'm sad that we're not having the traditional final season and final walking off the field but at least I get to see my daughter smile, have a little senior moment. This was just a way for us to at least celebrate them and let them know we're proud of them," said Cindy Dragwa.