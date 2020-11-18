Pandemic pushes shoppers to open-air markets

The Scranton Co-op Farmers Market is reporting a busy season.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The wind chill at the Scranton Co-op Farmers Market Wednesday made it feel about 18 degrees, but shoppers say the cold, fresh air there is better than the warmth of the grocery store these days.

"You're not around anybody. Everybody's close together; they don't listen in the stores, they're like right next to you! You know what I mean? Coughing, breathing, you get a little nervous," said Tina Gatto, who drove from Montrose to visit the market on Barring Avenue.

The farmers tell Newswatch 16 that they saw an uptick in business all season due to the pandemic. People opted for farmers markets for their produce.

"People see the open-air markets; they don't have to worry about the virus as bad. In the stores, we're a little leery about them. We all have to go to the store eventually for something, but what they can get here they seem to be buying," said Jim Schirg, owner of Jim's Farm Produce from West Abington Township.

The farmers say they've had a good growing season, so nothing's been in short supply, except for jars and cans used to store preserved fruits and vegetables.

Graves Family Farm from Clarks Green had a hard time finding jars for their products, including honey and preserves since canning has been a popular pandemic activity.

"Getting her lids, not so much the bottles, but getting the lids, they were saying there was a shortage of aluminum," said Karen Cokely of Graves Family Farm.

Newswatch 16 found shoppers stocking up for winter and grabbing the produce they'll need for Thanksgiving next week.

"I am definitely more comfortable coming down here, plus you get to support everybody. It's wonderful, it's fresh, it's local. You know people. You can come down a get a bite to eat from the stand. It's just a wonderful place to come down to and just see everybody happy being outside," said Vanessa Mehl of Scranton.