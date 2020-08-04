Pandemic poses challenges for funeral directors

Funeral homes are helping families navigate unprecedented times.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral directors meet most of their clients on the worst days of their lives. Handling tough emotions comes with the job.

But, over the past several weeks, they've learned to navigate mourning in an unprecedented time.

Following social distancing guidelines, most funeral homes Newswatch 16 spoke to in Lackawanna County are limiting all services to no more than 10 people.

"We get daily updates from the state, the governor, the federal government, CDC, WHO, we get it all. We're trying to figure it out with them. We're trying to temper expectations and give them as much information as possible," said Carmine Fiorillo, funeral director for Miller Bean Funeral Home in Scranton.

Funerals homes are also receiving direction from the Diocese of Scranton which just last week banned all funeral masses inside its churches.

Graveside services of no more than 10 people are all that's currently allowed by the Diocese.

Cemetery chapels are closed; tents and seating aren't allowed either.

"We actually brought someone's casket outside on Friday, we had the family gather around within a safe distance and actually Father came and blessed the lady's casket with a blessing service outside because that's all that we were able to do," said Kevin Kearney of Kearney Funeral Homes.

Kearney said asking family to limit the number of people at services has been the most difficult part. Many families are opting to plan bigger services for whenever this crisis is over.