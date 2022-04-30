Pancreatic Cancer PurpleStride walk held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A walk to end pancreatic cancer took place in the Electric City on Saturday.
The PanCan PurpleStride is a 5K walk event to raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer research.
WNEP is a proud sponsor of the walk and Newswatch 16's own Carmella Mataloni was the emcee.
Dozens of similar walks took place across the country as well.
"Pancreatic cancer is just like the worst like, to us. It's the worst form of cancer. It just, it hit us so hard and so fast. So to have this every year raising the money for the support and research, it just means the world to us," said Jenn Zarcone, Clarks Summit.
The PanCan PurpleStride is an annual event and is expected to return next year in Scranton.
