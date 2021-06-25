Painting a mural with a message in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington checked out the work in progress and tells us the meaning behind the painting.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The mural that Travis Prince and Eric Bussart are working on will get a lot of attention from drivers passing by on 7th Avenue in Scranton

"We felt like it would be nice to have a mural on the side of the building that showed something that would make everyone smile as they drove by," said Liz Ratchford, development director at Outreach Center for Community Resources.

But it will be especially meaningful for the people coming into this building.

Outreach Center for Community Resources works to improve the lives of families who have fallen on hard times.

The theme of the mural is all about having hope for a brighter future, and that fits right in with Outreach's mission.

In just a couple of days, this once-blank canvas will show something new.

"A family moment having fun, blowing bubbles. and grandparents, parents, and children can all remember these situations and feel kind of nostalgic about when they see the mural," said artist Travis Prince.

And it certainly helps that the artist also works for the organization.

"This mural represents who we try to reach out to—very diverse families, adults, children, and I think it really encompasses what we do here at Outreach."

In a couple of weeks, the children who Outreach works with will help to put the finishing touches on the mural.

"Families that come here really feel like we're part of their family, so I think involving them in the mural just continues that mission that we're here to serve them and help them, and we are their family," Ratchford added.

The mural is funded by grant money from the county.