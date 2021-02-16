Paczki Day in Northeastern PA

The day looks a little different this year because of the pandemic, but the tradition remains the same.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At family-owned bakeries all over northeastern Pennsylvania, Fat Tuesday looks pretty similar: long lines out the door and signs out front with messages like "Paczki Sold Here."

Newswatch 16 stopped by several bakeries in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties for Fat Tuesday, or better known as Paczki Day, a day all about celebrating Polish traditions.

At Minooka Pastry Shop in Moosic, employees will make and sell more than 1,000 dozen doughnuts just for Fat Tuesday.

"I think the excitement is my favorite part. Because people just love it. It's nice to see people happy and enjoying something," said owner Robert Zakreski.

Paczki are doughnuts with filling in them, not to be confused with fastnachts. Aaron Kowalski makes both for Fat Tuesday at his bakery, Sanitary Bakery in Nanticoke.

"It's fantastic, especially this year with everything going on. We're very appreciative of it. Our customer base has been strong," Kowalski said, talking about the long line of customers that stood outside his bakery pretty much all day long.

Of course, like everything else, the day is a little different this year because of the pandemic.

"Paczki is for big parties or big celebrations. So we're a little bit less, but the people are still coming in, everyone wants their paczki for Paczki Day," Jan Cwikla explained.