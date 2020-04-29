PA National Guard members help in battle against virus

An annual Armed Forces Day Parade and other events have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's their call of duty. Nearly 1,000 members of the National Guard are spread out in the Keystone State, delivering medical supplies and meals, helping at food banks and COVID-19 testing sites.

"We have the command control; we have the logistics capability. So we've done everything from we tested over 3,700 people in southeastern Pennsylvania. We've delivered tens of thousands of meals all across the Commonwealth to support different food banks and different social services organizations," said Col. John Pippy, Commander of PA Task Force North.

Because of the crisis, the Pennsylvania National Guard canceled all its spring and summer activities. Annual Armed Forces Day Parades set for May 16, like the one in Scranton, are canceled, too.

"This is such a patriotic community that this is hard for us, but safety comes first, protecting the force, protecting the men and women in our communities, so we have to cancel it this year," said Col. Pippy.

The parades and other events may be canceled, but military leaders say there are other ways people can show their support during this time, even from their homes.

"Making a post on social media. That seems to be the forum of this generation. Making a post saying, 'Hey, thank you for all that people doing that right now.'"