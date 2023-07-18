Pennsylvania House Speaker discusses maternal health in Scranton

Rep. Joanna McClinton was part of a panel discussion on maternal health at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was in Scranton on Tuesday to discuss health care.

Rep. Joanna McClinton was part of a panel discussion on maternal health at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The Democrat from Philadelphia also toured the Maternal Family Health Services Center in Scranton to learn more about what's being done to help pregnant women.

"Maternal mortality is very high for women of color all across America, and Pennsylvania is no exception. So, I'm here to learn about what types of training is being provided to the medical students." McClinton said.

Some of the speakers at the panel discussion also asked McClinton to lobby for more state funding to help mothers treat postpartum depression.