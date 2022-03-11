Mehmet Oz hosts 'Get Out The Vote' rally in Lackawanna County

With five days until the midterm elections, northeastern and central Pennsylvania has become a hotspot in our state's biggest races.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A crowd of more than 500 came to Redline Truck and Trailer to support U.S Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet OZ.

Dr. Oz's "Get Out The Vote" rally saw him and Congressional Candidate Jim Bognet call out the current Biden administration and Oz's opponent, Democratic Nominee John Fetterman, saying a vote for the Republicans is a vote for change.

"I believe we are the land of opportunity, I believe we are the land of plenty, I believe we can balance our budget and not recklessly spend our children's money, are you with me on that," Oz said.

"You know, I know there's a lot of independents and democrats in this crowd tonight, and we are glad you're here; welcome to the new Republican party," Bognet added.

Judy Holly-Storms from Old Forge supports Oz.

"I'm a big supporter of Dr. Oz. His opponent Mr. Fetterman hasn't done anything for our state whatsoever; Dr. Oz shows hope," Holly-Storms said.

Eric Hargrave of Pittston brought his son Nico to the Oz rally, saying it's a valuable learning moment.

"So when he's old enough, he knows about politics; I wanna get him involved early, so he knows," said Hargrave.

Brad Reeves of Clarks Summit left the rally excited for the upcoming election.

"I contact every member of my family, everybody I know, no matter what party they are, and say your civic duty is to vote. Get and vote on Tuesday," Reeves said.

Oz says he'll be crisscrossing the state over the final weekend of the campaign.

He's due in Pittsburgh Friday and Erie on Saturday.

No word if he'll be back in northeastern and central Pennsylvania before Tuesday.