The event was was held Sunday afternoon by Clean Slate Addiction Treatment Centers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Organizers of an event in Scranton hope to bring more awareness to overdose deaths.

Clean Slate Addiction Treatment Centers held an overdose awareness event at Nay Aug Park Sunday.

Other groups were also there to offer information about addiction services and spread awareness about overdose deaths.

Organizers say events like these are important to break the addiction stigma.

"People do recover. People with substance use disorder are great people, we've just made bad choices in life. There is recovery out there, and we need to change the stigma," said Gina Paglianite, organizer.

All proceeds from the event, including a basket raffle, will go to the Recovery Bank in Scranton.