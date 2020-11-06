Outdoor toy sales jump sky high

All over northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the hunt is on for trampolines, bikes, and bounce houses.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Sales of bounce houses, trampolines, and more are jumping sky high. Retail experts said it is all because of the health crisis.

Outdoor toys like trampolines, bikes, bounce houses, and playsets have been snatched up.

Many companies are back-ordered, and parents all over northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond are reporting they cannot find items anywhere.

"I figured it would be easy to get him outside; he loves to jump around and get energy out, so I was like, well, I'll look for a trampoline, absolutely no luck. I've looked everywhere online for a couple of weeks. It's crazy!" said Ashley Morgan of Nescopeck.

In Lackawanna County, Rory is enjoying his new trampoline.

His mom, Lisa Guthrie, is a WNEP producer and she managed to find one after lots of hunting.

"After the stay-at-home orders went into effect, it seemed like they were sold out, so I kept checking every day multiple websites finally I found one, and I just grabbed it. But that was after a couple of weeks," said Guthrie.

A research group showed by the end of March, outdoor toy sales were up 20 percent across the country, and that number has continued to go up.

Retailers predict the demand for outdoor toys, and sales will continue to be high for months to come.