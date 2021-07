This is the tenth year of the Scranton Shakes Festival.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As Shakespeare said - all the world's a stage.

And in this case, a century-old iron furnace is also a stage.

The Scranton Iron Furnaces along Cedar Avenue in the city transformed into a performance space for the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

Actors performed a Bard favorite - A Midsummer Night's Dream to an outdoor crowd.