Nay Aug Park hosts outdoor ballet

Dancers with the Ballet Theatre of Scranton performed the Tales of Beatrix Potter in Nay Aug Park Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A night out at the ballet looked a little different Saturday night in Scranton.

Dancers with the Ballet Theatre of Scranton performed the Tales of Beatrix Potter in Nay Aug Park Saturday.

The dancers started preparing in January then had to stop in March when everything closed.

The performance was originally scheduled for May in a theater, but instead, it took place outdoors Saturday.

"I'm so excited. I know everybody's being safe here. this is what we do it for to be able to dance in front of an audience it doesn't matter where, it doesn't matter if we have to push it back a couple of months, that this is what we're here for," said Kegan Lance, Ballet Theatre of Scranton.

It worked out that the play called for the dancers to wear animal heads so they were even more protected from exposure to the virus.