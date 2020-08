Officials say a car hit a truck parked on the side of the road. The car caught fire and spread to the big rig.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Central Scranton Expressway is back open after a crash early Thursday morning.

A car hit a tractor trailer parked on the side of the road after 3 a.m.

The car caught fire. Then, flames spread to the big rig.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

The trucker is expected to be okay.

The outbound lanes of the Central Scranton Expressway were closed for a couple of hours while crews clear the wreck in Scranton.