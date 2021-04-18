Out of the Darkness Walk held in Scranton

The walk was held at Nay Aug Park.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People in Lackawanna County came together on Sunday to remember loved ones lost to suicide.

Marywood University's Out of the Darkness Walk was held at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

The mission of the walk is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Organizers say they hope that they can raise awareness, educate the community, and support those who lost loved ones.

"Covid did bring out many struggles to people's lives, being stuck inside for a long time, and for today being out and all of the support is absolutely amazing! I am walking in honor of my father today, who passed away in 2015," said organizer Bianca Gifford.