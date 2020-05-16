Spending the day at the Orchard

It was a beautiful day for a trip to the Lakeland Orchard Saturday.

It was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy a little bit of what spring has to offer.

And that's exactly what some people did at an orchard in Lackawanna County.

Families were able to take in the views at Lakeland Orchard near Jermyn.

The orchard features nearly 300 acres of apple trees, Christmas tree fields and even some ponds.

People were also able to pick up some apple cider donuts for a good cause.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local food banks.