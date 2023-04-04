Kielbasi shops busy with Easter orders

For many area families, it's not Easter dinner without kielbasi, and area shops are ready for you to stock up on that smoked sausage.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — David Rupp says he's been offered millions by investors who want to take his business, Oprisko's Kielbasa in Carbondale Township, to the next level. He prefers to keep it small.

"Well, one: family. I want to watch my kids grow up," said Rupp. "Two: I believe quality - that's what goes away whenever you go big, some of that quality goes with it."

Clearly, whatever he's doing is working.

Oprisko's has customers from all over the country.

"There's one guy, every year at Christmastime, he orders 30 rings, and we ship up to Alaska, California, Texas," added Rupp.

Maybe the highest praise has come from the famous Von Trapp family, who wrote back after a shipment arrived, "You make the best kielbasa I've ever had."

So, Oprisko's is small but mighty.

Rupp, his family, and friends start cooking for Easter sales more than a month in advance.

In all, they'll sell about 5,000 pounds, all different flavors.

Many of which have come from customers' suggestions.

"I had a man come in from Manhattan to buy kielbasi, and he said, 'Did you ever think about making blue cheese kielbasi?' And I said, 'Absolutely not, I'm not a blue cheese fan.' And he said, 'Have you ever heard of a black and blue burger? I said, 'You've got a point," explained Rupp.

The meat is all smoked outside, a tradition that has fallen to the wayside.

"It has 80 years of seasonings on the wall," said Rupp.

We wish you could smell it through your screen.

"So many people have said that, 'Man, you gotta turn this into an air freshener so we can hang it.' And I say, 'Hey, buy an extra ring and hang it.' It'll last for many about a week, but you definitely gotta eat it by Friday," added Rupp.

You can get your Easter meat here until 6 p.m. on Saturday. It's first come, first served.