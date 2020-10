LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The operator of two sewage treatment plants in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties was sentenced earlier this week for violating the Clean Water Act.

David Klepadlo of Clarks Summit must serve three years probation, including one-year house arrest, as well as pay a $10,000 fine.



Federal investigators say between 2012 and 2014 Klepadlo's company failed to properly maintain and operate wastewater plants in several municipalities, and falsified test results and DEP reports.