One thousand people get second vaccination after delay

Hometown Health Care of NEPA provided second shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The final shot comes one week later than originally planned.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One by one, people from near and far were given their second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by employees with Hometown Health Care of NEPA.

Employees gave the shots at North Pocono High School in Covington Township. But, it's been a long time coming for these folks after second doses were delayed due to a shortage of COVID vaccines in the state.

"Our clinic was originally scheduled at 28 days from the first, which fell last Saturday on February 27th. However, due to the shortages in the state of Pennsylvania, all COVID-19 vaccine providers were advised to push out second doses to the 42nd day, which is the 6th-week mark," said Allyson Favuzza, co-owner of Hometown Health Care of NEPA.

Hometown Health Care of NEPA received the second dose needed for the vaccination clinic a few days ago. The clinic can vaccinate anywhere from 120 to 150 people an hour.



"I've been looking forward to this. I think it's really important for everybody. Nothing to be afraid of. It doesn't even hurt. You don't even know you got the shot. I just, I feel wonderful," said Pat Alexander of Lake Ariel.



Joanne Faraci and her husband had to make quite the drive to get vaccinated.



"This was the first place that responded. I registered all over, like within a 100-mile radius of where we live, and this was the first place to call us. In fact, we really haven't gotten responses," said Joanne Faraci of Souderton, located in Montogomery County.