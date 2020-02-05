One thousand families fed at food distribution

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Cars lined up Saturday at the Benton Township Community Center in Lackawanna County for some free groceries.
The Northern Lackawanna Food Share program typically holds these distributions once a month.
But, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have been pulling it all together every other Saturday.
"We are so thankful that our leadership here in our area has been so supportive and kind and generous to give us the location, the tables, the everything. But then it's also the people. You can get anything done if you don't have the right people," said Susanne Green, the Director of Northern Lackawanna Food Share
There was enough food for 1,000 families here in Lackawanna County.