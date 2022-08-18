One person hurt after stabbing at mall in Lackawanna County

Officials say one person was hurt and taken to the hospital; there's no word on their condition.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There are new details about Thursday night's shocking stabbing at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.

Dickson City police now saying the victim worked at the eyebrow threading kiosk toward the Macy's end of the mall.

Authorities say the suspect ran away but didn't get far.

Officers picked him up at a traffic stop outside of Dick's Sporting Goods, which is right in the mall parking lot.

We are waiting for an update from police about what led to the stabbing and any relationship between the suspect and victim.

Investigators haven't released the victim's name or given an update on her condition.

Dickson City police also haven't released that suspect's name.