One person hurt after stabbing at mall in Lackawanna County

Officials say one person was hurt and taken to the hospital; there's no word on their condition.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — One person is behind bars and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Lackawanna County.

Emergency officials say police were called to the Viewmont Mall just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A short while later, a man was taken into custody.

Police have not said what led to the violence at the Viewmont Mall.