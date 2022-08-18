One person hurt after stabbing at mall in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — One person is behind bars and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Lackawanna County.
Emergency officials say police were called to the Viewmont Mall just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Officials say one person was hurt and taken to the hospital; there's no word on their condition.
A short while later, a man was taken into custody.
Police have not said what led to the violence at the Viewmont Mall.
