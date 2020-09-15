Suspicious death investigation in Scranton

Officers say there is no threat to the public in connection with this suspicious death investigation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say they were called to a home along North Sumner Avenue 7 p.m. for what they are calling a suspicious death investigation.

The Lackawanna County coroner has been called to the scene.

Police say one person is dead but they would not say who or what led up to this.

Neighbors say the people who lived at the home were relatively new to the area.

"This does not happen here. This is a very quiet neighborhood. We all respect each other. It's a very sad situation," said Laura Salmons.

