One-of-a-kind chairs auctioned off in Lackawanna County

Artists used their creative expression to design Adirondack chairs that are up for auction.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It was all about celebrating artists of all ages in Lackawanna County.

A reception was held to say, "thank you" to the 21 artists who provided their skills to Queen City Chairs was held in Olyphant.

Artists used their creative expression to design Adirondack chairs that are up for auction.

For some, it was a family affair.

"I had started doing a chair and she said 'Mom, I really want to do a chair, I really want to help too.' After I explained to her what we were doing the chairs for so I said absolutely we'll do a chair too," said Casandra Compton of Olyphant.

All the money raised will benefit the Freedom Fight Veterans Memorial Park which will open this November in Olyphant.

The auction for the creative chairs ends Friday, June 24.