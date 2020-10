One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in part of Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in part of Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night along South State Street in Clarks Summit.

Officials say a pickup truck hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines.

Newswatch 16 saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

The road was closed for about an hour overnight but has since reopened.