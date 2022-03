Crews responded Tuesday morning to Mid Valley Auto Body and Repair on East Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Flames scorched an auto repair shop in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Mid-Valley Auto Body and Repair on East Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant around 9 a.m.

One employee was burned by the flames and taken to the hospital.

The assistant fire chief says the fire may have started near a wood stove used to heat the garage.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.