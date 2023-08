The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday along Pittston Avenue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One person was hurt in an early morning shooting Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Police were called to Pittston Avenue in Scranton's south side for reports of a man shot in the leg.

Pittston Avenue was closed during the investigation and has since reopened.

So far, police in Scranton have not said if anyone is in custody or what led to Saturday morning's gunfire.