Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon.
Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton.
A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window.
When firefighters arrived, there was smoke pouring from the home.
Crews searched the home and found a man inside who had to be taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.
A firefighter also went to the hospital for a minor injury.
DPW crews were called to the scene to salt the roads due to icy road conditions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation in Scranton.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.