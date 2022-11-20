Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton

Flames broke out around 5 p.m. along Hickory Street Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke pouring from the home.

Crews searched the home and found a man inside who had to be taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

A firefighter also went to the hospital for a minor injury.

DPW crews were called to the scene to salt the roads due to icy road conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Scranton.