A man from Scranton is in the hospital after a crash Thursday night at the intersection of the North Scranton Expressway and Mulberry Street in the city.

Officials say a motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of the North Scranton Expressway inbound and Mulberry Street in the city around 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The expressway was closed briefly during the crash but reopened around 9 p.m.