One final event at the old Throop VFW

A piece of history in one part of Lackawanna County is getting torn down next week, but the building will fill a need in the community one more time.

THROOP, Pa. — The notes written on the wall of the VFW Post 7251 building in Throop say it all. The members are sad to see this place go, but their new home has been a long time coming.

"I've been the commander here for 13 years. There's been a lot of memories, ups and downs along the way. It was a tough start when I got here, but we managed to raise almost a quarter of a million dollars in the 13 years I've been here to build this building behind you," said John Tomasovitch, the post commander.

The old building is getting torn down early next week, but the VFW members aren't going far—just a few steps away, actually, to a new and improved home.

"I'm looking forward to the new place. as Much as I like the old place, I'm looking forward to the new place."

While this building has served veterans for more than 70 years, it's not going out without serving its community one final time.

"Tonight will be our own little version of our 'Friday Night Lights.' A little different colored lights tonight," said Throop Fire Chief Andy Hegedus.

The Throop Fire Department is using the empty building for a weekend of training.

"We will act as if it's an active fire scene. We will take the opportunity to breach some doors and walls, break some windows, make some cuts, cut the roof, do the things that are needed in a real situation," the chief explained.

Chief Hegedus says it's not very often his firefighters get the chance to simulate a fire scene in a physical building, and this type of training is invaluable, especially for the junior members.

"It gives the members the opportunity to be hands-on, to make mistakes, and to learn from those mistakes."