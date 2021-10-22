One dead after wrong-way crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Lackawanna County, and troopers want to know how it happened.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A deadly wrong-way crash on the highway is under investigation in Lackawanna County.

State police say the driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 when he crashed head-on with a food services truck.

Police confirm the driver of the SUV has died. The driver of the tractor trailer is okay.

It happened just before 2 Friday morning on Interstate 81 near exit 191, the Route 6 exit, near the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City.

Police did have parts of I-81 south blocked off and were directing traffic to the Scranton Expressway for a little over an hour Friday morning.

There's damage to both the front of the SUV and the tractor trailer from that head-on crash.

The crash scene is clear now, and all of the roads that were closed for a time overnight are back open.

