One dead after wrong-way crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A deadly wrong-way crash on the highway is under investigation in Lackawanna County.
State police say the driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 when he crashed head-on with a food services truck.
Police confirm the driver of the SUV has died. The driver of the tractor trailer is okay.
It happened just before 2 Friday morning on Interstate 81 near exit 191, the Route 6 exit, near the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City.
Police did have parts of I-81 south blocked off and were directing traffic to the Scranton Expressway for a little over an hour Friday morning.
There's damage to both the front of the SUV and the tractor trailer from that head-on crash.
The crash scene is clear now, and all of the roads that were closed for a time overnight are back open.
Again, one person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the interstate near the Viewmont Mall Friday morning.
