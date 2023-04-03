One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Lackawanna County

A man was killed after he continued to drive straight during a turn while traveling north on Lehigh River Drive in Clifton Township.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A man from New Jersey is dead following a crash in Lackawanna County.

State police say the 55-year-old man driving the car was killed after he continued to drive straight during a turn while traveling north on Lehigh River Drive in Clifton Township.

The car hit a sign and a tree.

A 32-year-old man from New York and a 32-year-old man from Philadelphia were both taken to the hospital.

Police say none of the men were wearing seatbelts.

