Flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at a home along Old State Road in Elmhurst Township, near Moscow, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The coroner says a 48-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

There is no word yet on the man's condition.