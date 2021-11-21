One dead, one hospitalized after Interstate 81 South crash

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — One woman is dead after a crash near the Lackawanna and Susquehanna County line.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. along Interstate 81 South near the Fleetville exit Saturday night.

According to police, after being involved in a previous crash, two pedestrians were struck by a third party while in the middle of the roadway in the left lane.

Michelle Garcia, 23, of Ithaca, New York was fatally injured in the crash.

A man was taken to the hospital, there is no word on his condition.