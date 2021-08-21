One dead, four injured after Interstate 84 crash

Part of Interstate 84 West was closed for nine hours on Friday.

More information was released in regards to a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Troopers say a garbage truck smashed into an RV that was pulled onto the shoulder in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Mt. Cobb on Friday afternoon.

According to the coroner, one man from the RV, Floyd Welborn, 82, of North Carolina was killed.

Three others from the RV and the driver of the garbage truck were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.