One dead, another hurt after crash in Lackawanna County

One person was killed, and another was hurt after a crash on a highway in Lackawanna County.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Lackawanna County late Wednesday night. One person is dead, and another is hurt.

A pickup truck and utility truck crashed head-on in the east lanes of the Casey Highway near the Jermyn exit just before midnight.

The cabs of both vehicles were crushed. The utility truck wound up on its side.

The coroner was called to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Police in Lackawanna County have not released the names of the victims.

The Casey Highway reopened around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday.

