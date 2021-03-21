One dead after Scranton crash

The crash happened just around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash claimed the life of a man early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the North Scranton Expressway.

The coroner says 29-year-old Patrick Purcell Jr. of Scranton was driving when he hit another car near the Main Avenue exit and overturned.

Purcell was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the North Scranton Expressway was closed until just before 2 p.m. so police could try to piece together what happened.