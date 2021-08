The crash happened around 2 p.m.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash involving an RV and a semi-truck hauling garbage in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened around 2 p.m. near Exit 8, Mt. Cobb on Interstate 84 West.

According to officials, four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All lanes on Interstate 84 West are shut down. There is a detour in place. The estimated time of reopening is 6 p.m.