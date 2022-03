The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman from Taylor is dead after a crash on the North Scranton Expressway on Friday.

The crash happened near the Main Avenue Exit around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the woman's SUV went off the road, flipped over, and hit a light post.

So far, there's no word on what caused that deadly crash.