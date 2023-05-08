Olyphant seniors get break on electric bills

With all the talk of high electric bills in our area, some seniors in one Lackawanna County community will see their bills go down.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Olyphant is one of the few municipalities in our area that provides electric services to its residents and can pass along any savings to them. Last week, the borough council unanimously approved a plan to lower the electric bill for some homeowners.

C.J. Mustacchio, the borough manager and solicitor, says the borough has a large percentage of seniors, and they want to help as much as they can.

"We eliminated the garbage sticker fee, and since we were able to make up most or all of the money on the revenue stream on the electric side, we planned on giving the seniors a break."

Homeowners 65 and older who qualify will see a $ 72-a-year credit on their electricity. The account must also be in the name of that senior for at least the past 12 months.

"That makes me feel really good now, especially because I'm retired, my husband is retired, and we're on a fixed income, so any way we can get a little help makes a difference," said resident Cheryl Demopulos.

"Regardless of your income, there's always that itchiness about it, like, 'Is it going to be OK?'" said Marilou Frederick.

The credit is set to go into effect on June 1.

Mustacchio says while Olyphant is providing seniors with a break on their electric bills, not everyone qualifies.

"This is not going to be for any borough garages or smaller accounts or things like that. This is for a household bill."