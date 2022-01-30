Olyphant Mayor John Sedlak remembered

Hundreds gathered in Lackawanna County on Sunday to remember Olyphant Mayor John Sedlak and his life of service.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — There is no better place to say goodbye to John Sedlak than Eureka Hose Company #4 in Olyphant. The place where Sedlak started his half-century of service to his hometown.

Sedlak, a longtime volunteer firefighter and Olyphant's mayor, passed away last week at the age of 72.

His impact could be seen in the steady stream of people showing up to the Hose Company on East Grant Street; the place where Sedlak's family chose to hold his viewing.

"As you can see the people coming, he's just a great person. There's no other words to put there. Like I said, he will be missed. I know by our guys definitely, and the police department, it's a tremendous loss for Olyphant," said Eric Hartshrom, President of Eureka Hose Co. #4.

Sedlak served with the Eureka Hose Company for more than fifty years and earlier this month started his third term as mayor of Olyphant.

Friends say he was most proud of the work he put into growing the borough's police department.

"He helped us when we were getting a dog, he stood with us and did pasta dinners when we were raising money. With computers in the cars, he was there doing the same thing, standing with us, making pasta, and giving it to the community. So, he's always been by his police's side, he's been by his firefighters' side. He's a wonderful person," said Chief James Devoe, Olyphant Police.

The world would be a better place if everyone loved their hometown the way John Sedlak loved Olyphant.

"You can't say enough about the guy, you really cant. It's going to be a tough set of shoes to fill. It really is," said Chief Devoe.